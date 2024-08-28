Dunwoody High School notifies parents of suspected student overdose

In Brief Dunwoody High student treated with Narcan after ingesting a possibly illegal substance, prompting a brief lockdown. Police say the 16-year-old was "alert and conscious"; an overdose hasn't been confirmed. Incident follows another student's fentanyl-related death earlier this year.



A Dunwoody High School student was treated on Wednesday after ingesting a possibly illegal substance that led to a medical emergency.

According to a letter sent home to parents and guardians, school staff acted swiftly and administered Narcan, successfully reviving the student before EMTs arrived to continue evaluation and treatment.

The school was placed on lockdown during the incident, which was lifted shortly after the student was transported to a medical facility.

The school stated that it is not releasing any other information about the student due to federal privacy laws.

The Dunwoody Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta that a 16-year-old female student was involved and she was "alert, conscious and breathing" when they arrived. They also said they could not confirm a overdose at this time.

The DeKalb County School District Police are investigating the incident, and the school is reminding students and their families of its strict policies regarding the use of substances on campus.

In the letter, the school also assured parents and guardians of its dedication to maintaining a safe, orderly, and positive learning environment.

This incident occurred just a few months after the overdose of another 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student.

It was later revealed that her death was caused by fentanyl. DeKalb County police arrested another student who reportedly provided her with the drugs and charged them with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.