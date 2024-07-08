Fentanyl caused death of 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student, ME says

article

The official autopsy report is shedding more light on what happened to the 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student who died unexpectedly in early May.

Mia Dieguez suffered a "medical emergency" on the school's campus shortly before 1 p.m. May 6.

According to the autopsy report, the teenager attempted to get up from her desk in class to get a drink of water but sat back down and put her head on the desk. Her teacher attempted to wake her at 12:49 p.m., but was unable to do so. American Medical Response responded to the school and administered several rounds of Narcan while en route to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m. May 6.

The Chief Medical Examiner for DeKalb County determined that Dieguez died from acute fentanyl intoxication. According to the autopsy report, a "minor individual" confessed to giving Dieguez oxycontin that possibly had high concentration of THC mixed with the pill. School administrators were reportedly in possession of the substance at the time and believed it contained fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Doses as small as 2 milligrams can be lethal. The DEA has found that 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

DeKalb County police arrested the minor who reportedly gave the drugs to Dieguez. The minor was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. They did not release the minor's name because of their age.

At the time of Dieguez's death, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said that more needed to be done to help educate teens about the dangers of drugs.

"It’s horrifying to think someone is distributing this anywhere, but specifically in our high schools, but then again, not particularly surprising," the mayor said. "It is a true epidemic."

Who was Mia Dieguez?

Mia’s family says she wanted to join the military and had a great sense of humor.

In a GoFundMe set up for funeral costs, the teen was described as "a very loving and caring person."

A friend described her as funny and amazing at a vigil held for the student after her death.

"She was the funniest person I met in my entire life," sophomore Isah Suber said. "She just had that flare to her. She was amazing."

Teens and drugs

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, overdoses claimed more than 112,000 American lives between May 2022 and May 2023. Most of those were adults, but the number of young Americans dying has risen dramatically from 31 in July 2019 to 87 in May 2021.

RELATED: Drug overdoses surge in some states: 5 takeaways on numbers that 'are people's lives,' expert says

From July 2019 to December 2021, 2,231 U.S. adolescents ages 10 to 19 died of a drug overdose.

Adolescent boys are more likely to die from a drug overdose than girls and white, non-Hispanic adolescents are much more likely to overdose than their nonwhite peers.

Fentanyl has become increasingly involved in U.S. adolescent deaths unlike adult deaths. The fentanyl is usually combined with another opioid, like a prescription medication, or a stimulant, like cocaine or methamphetamine.

Fentanyl was responsible for 884 adolescent deaths in 2021 compared to 253 in 2019.

Georgia and fentanyl

The CDC says that Georgia had 1,726 total fentanyl deaths in 2022, 2,649 in 2023 and 2,510 predicted cases in 2024.

According to Georgia's Department of Public Health's Drug Overdose Date Dashboard, fentanyl deaths increased by 232% among adults and 800% among adolescents.

From 2019 to 2021, drug overdose deaths increased 100% among persons aged 15 to 24 years, 102% among persons aged 25 to 34, and 86% among persons aged 35 to 44 years.

RELATED: Millions of dollars to pour into Georgia to combat opioid epidemic

From 2019 to 2021, drug overdose deaths increased 123% among Hispanic persons compared to 60% among non-Hispanic persons.

From 2019 to 2021, drug overdose deaths increased 65% among Blacks compared to 60% among whites.

New law to punish drug dealers

A new law went into effect July 1 in the state of Georgia that will punish drug dealers responsible for fentanyl-related deaths. Dealers can now be charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter if they provide drugs to someone who dies from an overdose.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance use disorders, call the SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662HELP (4357), a free, confidential, 24/7, year-round treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.