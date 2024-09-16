Dunwoody High School junior exceeds $5K goal to equip every classroom with Narcan

A Dunwoody High School junior is working to help her school by ensuring a life-saving drug is easily accessible.

In May, 15-year-old Mia Dieguez died after officials said she suffered a "medical emergency" on the school's campus.

The Chief Medical Examiner for DeKalb County determined that Dieguez died from acute fentanyl intoxication. According to the autopsy report, a "minor individual" confessed to giving Dieguez oxycontin which possibly had a high concentration of THC mixed with the pill.

In August, a 16-year-old female student was treated with Narcan after ingesting a possibly illegal substance that led to a medical emergency.

After the two events, junior Mady Cohen created Mady's Narcan Project to raise $5,000 to provide the life-saving drug in every classroom at the school.

So far, she's raised over $11,000.

Cohen was recently recognized by the Georgia Council for Recovery with the group's 2024 Georgia Recovery Champion Award.

Her goal is to use what they set up at Dunwoody High School in other high schools around the area.

If you'd like to contribute to the Narcan fund, you can email madysproject@gmail.com or contribute via Venmo or with a check through the Dunwoody Parent Teacher Studio Organization.