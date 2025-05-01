Atlanta airport workers claim bullying persists by manager a year later

The Brief Airport maintenance workers say conditions have not improved a year after alleging harassment and bullying by a manager, despite city promises to investigate. Veteran employee Michael Jones told the Atlanta City Council that he has faced retaliation for speaking out and that complaints about supervisor Christopher Jackman remain unresolved. The mayor’s office says the case has been thoroughly investigated and is nearing conclusion, but employees say they’ve received no updates.



More than a year after airport maintenance workers went before Atlanta City Council to allege sexual harassment, bullying, and retaliation by a manager, employees say nothing has changed — and some believe the situation has worsened.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta airport workers claim sexual harassment, retaliation, and deplorable conditions

What they're saying:

On Thursday, long-time city employee Michael Jones addressed the council's Transportation Committee again, saying the same supervisor, Christopher Jackman, remains in his position despite the serious allegations raised by more than 100 workers in March 2023.

"We brought 100 employees down here complaining about our bully, Christopher Jackman, and nothing's been done since. Not one thing has been done to Christopher. It’s only gotten worse," Jones told council members.

Jones, a 22-year veteran of the maintenance department, said he has spent seven of the past ten months on administrative leave after speaking out publicly. He described being harassed by his supervisor and recounted an incident where he was allegedly pushed down a hill while being verbally assaulted.

What we know:

Last year, the mayor's office promised to investigate. Jones confirmed that he and others were interviewed by Human Resources earlier this year. "Magically, on Jan. 31, Candice Collins and company showed up at the Department of Aviation and did some interviews," Jones said. "That’s Jan. 31. It’s April 30. We’ve heard nothing."

Back in 2024, FOX 5 covered the original wave of complaints, when dozens of workers described being treated like "slaves" and expressed fears for their safety and job security.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens said the city takes all HR matters seriously. "This particular case has been thoroughly investigated and is drawing to a close," the spokesperson said, adding it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

What's next:

The employees and their supporters say they are still waiting for accountability.