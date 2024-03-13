Atlanta airport workers claim sexual harassment, retaliation, and deplorable conditions

Bombshell allegations from the men and women who work maintenance at the world's busiest airport.

The complaints from about a hundred employees were embarrassing, shocking and in some instances unbelievable.

Some airport workers say they are the victims of sexual harassment, retaliation, and poor treatment allegedly at the hands of managers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They also claim they are no longer getting their COVID and hazardous pay like other city workers.

They lined up one after another at Wednesday's transportation meeting.

"The attacks. I was pushed down a hill by my supervisor," airport maintenance worker Vinicia Harris told the committee.

Many airport maintenance employees say their working conditions are toxic and unbearable.

Harris told the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee that employees are treated, at times, like slaves.

"He was calling me out by my name, cussing me, telling me to come down there and have sex with me. I asked for help from City Hall, and everybody turned their back on me," the 15-year employee explained.

Atlanta airport maintenance workers swarm the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee on March 13, 2024. (Supplied)

"I was a victim of sexual assault," said airport maintenance employee Belinda Fleming, as she fought back tears. "I went to a lot of therapy sessions to get his name out. They did nothing."

In addition to complaints of low morale, mistreatment, and poor working conditions, there were complaints that COVID pay of an additional $4.12 an hour and hazardous pay are no more.

"This is from my heart. It hurts to be down here," maintenance employee Ronnie Davis said as he cried.

"I want them to be able to get hazardous pay, environmental pay period if we work for the world's busiest airport, but our compensation doesn't reflect that," retired employee Erma Kincaid suggested.

Upwards of 100 employees marched over to Mayor Andre Dickens' office to get some answers after the meeting. They seemed to get a sympathetic ear.

"If there is something that was missed or if there is additional funding that is due, he will go back and correct that as well," Dicken’s Chief of Staff Odie Donald II responded.

Atlanta airport maintenance workers swarm Mayor Andre Dickens’ office searching for answers on March 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

The airport released a statement on the matter. It reads as follows:

"It is ATL’s goal to provide a safe, fulfilling and professional workplace. Our team members are our top priority and Airport leaders are constantly monitoring, analyzing, and adjusting compensation to ensure equity and reflect the challenges faced while working in such a dynamic environment.

"ATL has systems in place at the Airport and at the City’s Department of Human Resources to ensure grievances are addressed quickly, thoroughly and fairly.

"In regards to compensation, in 2019 ATL officials recognized the need for increased wages among Maintenance employees and opted to increase pay by as much as 20% in some cases. Also, ATL has reclassified some positions within the business unit to create opportunities for career progression and growth. During the COVID crisis Maintenance workers were provided $500 per month in hazard pay, were given 24 hours compensatory time per week, and were guaranteed a 40-hour work-week schedule regardless of personal time requested. These allowances were afforded to employees who also benefited from the wage increase described above undertaken prior to COVID. Additionally, a citywide compensation study is currently underway with recommendations expected to be implemented at the conclusion of the study."