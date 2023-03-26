Dunkin' of Atlanta introducing new community cruiser with free coffee

article

Dunkin' of Atlanta is unveiling its brand-new Dunkin' Community Cruise -- a mobile coffee truck that will deliver FREE samples of hot and iced coffee directly to local community events -- on March 27 at a Dunkin' in Marietta.

During the celebration, which starts at noon, they will offer guest free 9-ounce iced coffee samples, as well as a free classic donut to the first 100 guests.

Guests will have the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the new Community Cruiser, be invited to win Dunkin’-branded giveaways through the prize wheel, take photos with Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy, and more.

At 1 p.m., there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

If you have an event you would like the Community Cruiser to attend, please visit our website DDComunityCruiser.com to suggest your Atlanta event to our team.

