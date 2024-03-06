Duluth 'witch doctor' sentenced to life for raping woman during 'cleansing ritual'

article

A self-described "witch doctor" will spend the rest of his life in prison after Duluth police say he raped and sexually assaulted a woman during a supposed "ritual."

On Tuesday, a jury found 45-year-old Hassan Shalgheen guilty of rape, false imprisonment, theft by deception, battery, and sexual battery.

Officials say on Feb. 5, 2023, the victim met Shalgheen at his apartment in Berkley Landing in the 3700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to receive a "healing ritual to remove evil spirits." The woman told investigators she set up the appointment with Shalgheen through social media and paid him a $200 deposit with more installment payments promised over 30 days.

When the victim got to the apartment, she told police she noticed a handgun sitting on the table.

According to investigators, Shalgheen told her the ritual would take three hours and gave her a white nightgown. While the woman did not want to get undressed, officials say she was afraid after seeing the gun.

Investigators say Shalgheen then stripped the woman and forced her to have sex with him twice. After eventually allowing her to get dressed, he reportedly ordered her to give him another $300.

After police announced Shalgheen's arrest, officials say four other women contacted Duluth investigators and reported similar experiences. Two of the women testified at his trial in late February.

"Victims should not have to feel like they are alone when dealing with this type of crime," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "We encourage people who have experienced such heinous crimes to come forward and we will get justice. We thank the team that worked on this case, and we thank the jury for returning a conviction."

Following his conviction, Shalgheen was sentenced to life in prison.