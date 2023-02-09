'Witch doctor' arrested for sexually assaulting woman during 'ritual,' police say

article

A self-described "witch doctor" was arrested for a sexually assaulting a woman during a "ritual, Duluth Police say.

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, was charged with two counts of rape, false imprisonment, theft by taking, and sexual battery.

According to a case report obtained by FOX 5, the victim told investigators she went to his apartment in Berkley Landing in the 3700 block of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. this past Sunday night. She told investigators she set up the appointment with the man through social media and went there to be "cleansed."

The police report states the man told her to remove her clothes and then forced himself upon her.

Shalgheen was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.