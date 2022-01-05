Operation Santa's Helpers: Drugs, money, and guns seized in crime crackdown

Dozens were arrested and tens of thousands of dollars of cash and drugs were seized after a holiday crackdown on crime.

City of South Fulton police called it "Operation Santa's Helpers".

For 10 days in December, it was all hands on deck, from narcotics and gang units to traffic to SWAT, tracking down criminals at a time when crime typically spikes.

"During the holiday season people take that time to commit crimes, whether it be a robbery, stealing cars, drugs, gang or other criminal activity," said City of South Fulton Police Lt. Shannon McKesey.

There were prostitution stings, high crime areas were targeted, and homes were raided.

More than half a dozen people were arrested at one home.

"We locked up seven individuals we obtained five guns from that location, 300 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, and cocaine," said Lt. McKesey.

A total of 50 people were arrested during the 10-day operation, 20 guns and $54,000 were seized, and plenty of drugs were taken off the streets.

Police said it's all about keeping the residents safe and sending a strong message to criminals.

"We're going to continuously combat crime, we're going to dismantle these criminal organizations that bring this activity to South Fulton," said Lt. McKesey.

This isn't the first time they've conducted an operation like this. In November, during "Operation Gobble Gobble" 50 people were arrested, 18 guns were taken off the streets and more than $10,000 was confiscated.

