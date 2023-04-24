Drug lab found in Cherokee County home, 2 arrested, deputies say

article

Cherokee County deputies have arrested a 72-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man accused of being major players in a drug trafficking organization in the county.

Authorities say the arrests come at the end of a two-month investigation into the distribution and sale of methamphetamine in Cherokee County

As part of the investigation, officials say they identified two primary suspects allegedly involved in the organization - James Aldred and Lynnette De Becker of Canton.

On April 19, agents and a Cherokee SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home near Holly Springs.

James Aldred (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

In the search, deputies say they found a methamphetamine conversion lab - leading them to discover 17 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

In total, authorities estimated the drugs had a street value of over $750,000.

"Our agents are seeing a terrifying trend in street and counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers are purposely mixing fentanyl in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine to increase the original drugs potency, greatly increasing one’s risk of an overdose," Director of Drug Enforcement for the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad Major Walter Jones said in a statement. "I am grateful for the tenacity of our investigators, as they put their lives at risk daily, trying to rid our streets of this poison."

Lynnette De Becker (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Alred and De Becker were both charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, manufacturing methamphetamine and fentanyl, the sale of methamphetamine and Schedule 1 narcotic, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Both remain in custody without bond.

Investigators believe other arrests may be possible as the investigation continues.