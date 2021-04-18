Drowning reported near marina on Lake Lanier

Hall County Fire Services responded to a reported drowning in the area of Sunrise Cove Marina just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival to the area, Hall County Fire Services personnel assessed the scene and utilized their side scan sonar in an attempt to find a target to dive.

After an hour of searching without locating a target, Fire Services say the scene was turned over to DNR and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for recovery operations.

