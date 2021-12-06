Drones used to make street racing bust in South Fulton

Police in South Fulton charged 33 people and confiscated four vehicles in a street racing sting over the weekend.

The City of South Fulton Police Department Special Operations Division and Field Operations Division said they used drones to track the activity on Purdue Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

"We rely on 911 calls from residents and business owners in the community to tip us off about street racing activity," said Special Operations Capt. Brendan. "We also utilize other assorted intelligence sources."

The drone confirmed the activity in the area and began to document the scene, capturing license plates and vehicle and driver descriptions, as officers and an air unit moved into the area.

"The helicopter is used to observe the illegal activity and to follow vehicles once they attempt to flee from responding officers," O’Neil said.

About 30 vehicles were stopped along Purdue Drive, police said. Police charged one person with racing and 32 others with loitering. Four vehicles were impounded, a stolen firearm was recovered and .75 ounces of marijuana was seized as well, police said.

"Street racing is a serious issue in metro Atlanta," O’Neil said. "Not only is it a nuisance to the surrounding community, but it is also very dangerous. There have been many instances where spectators have been hit by vehicles, where street racers have crashed when attempting to flee from law enforcement, and where officers have been injured by the fleeing vehicles."

In April, police said they arrested more than 90 people and confiscated 45 cars at a street racing event on Naturally Fresh Boulevard.

