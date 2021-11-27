South Fulton police arrest two, seize guns, cash in drug bust

article

Police in South Fulton said a drug investigation netted cops thousands of grams of marijuana, cash and two guns.

Police said 20-year-old Cederio Starks and 20-year-old Jahkem Bennett-Stewart were arrested for possession of controlled substances and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police found two guns in their possession as well as more than $2,000 in cash in a recent drug bust. Investigators confiscated 47 bottles of promethazine, which police said are known as "lean," "purple drank," or "dirty sprite" when mixed with other liquids. Police took 3,350 grams of "suspected" marijuana and $2,318.

Investigators in the South Fulton Police Department Narcotics Unit said a two-month operation led to the seizure.

The investigation started after a drug complaint on Pratling Court.

