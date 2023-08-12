Driver shot on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange, police looking for shooter

A man was shot late Friday night while driving near Lafayette Parkway and Hoffman Drive, according to LaGrange Police Department.

Police say they found driver Brandon Holt, who had been shot, in his vehicle at approximately 11:48 p.m.

It was determined that Holt was driving on Lafayette Parkway near Hoffman Drive when a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Charger, pulled alongside him and someone fired several shots.

The shooter then sped away, heading east on Lafayette.

Holt was transported to a Columbus-area hospital for treatment. Police did not reveal his condition.

Police also did not say if this was a road rage-related incident or a targeted shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

MAP OF THE AREA