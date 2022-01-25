Driver of SUV that dragged man several yards still under investigation, police say

Police have released new details about a terrifying hit-and-run caught on camera in the parking lot of an Atlanta bar earlier this month.

It happened at a business in the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue on Jan. 7, but the victim didn’t report it until Jan. 20 when he saw the person he believed to be responsible at the same establishment. Police were called to the scene and reviewed the video.

MAN RUN OVER BY SUV AND DRAGGED SEVERAL YARDS; DRIVER STILL OUT THERE

The video showed the victim being run over by a Jeep at a high rate of speed, according to the incident report.

Police determined the man seen driving that Jeep was the same man that was at the business and approached him.

According to the incident report, Peyton Wells was not immediately arrested, but was given a copy of the charges and driven home at his request because he had been drinking.

Police said on Tuesday those charges are still under investigation by the Aggravated Assault unit and additional charges are possible once investigators speak with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

