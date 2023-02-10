Driver crashes through power pole during high-speed chase, GSP troopers say

Image 1 of 25 ▼ The driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County crashed into a power pole on Feb. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The driver of a vehicle connected to numerous car break-ins led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery and destructive crash in DeKalb County, the Georgia State Patrol says.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene of Rockbridge Road SW and S. Deshon Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday and saw the intersection was completed blocked as crews worked to clean everything up. The car troopers were chasing appears to have cut right through a telephone pole. It came to rest on its side in front of the QuikTrip gas station.

"I heard it hit the pole and the pole snapped, and electricity started jumping everywhere," said Keith Robinson.

The driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County crashed into a power pole on Feb. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The crash brought down the traffic lights at the intersection and knocked out power to about 100 customers in the area, according to Georgia Power. When the power line fell, it sparked a grass fire across the street in front of the McDonald’s.

At least one other vehicles were involved. It had extensive damage to the front end.

The driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County crashed into a power pole on Feb. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

"Man, I have been here for 30 years and I have never seen a wreck this bad over here in this neighborhood, at all," said witness Adrian Lane.

It was not clear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries, but one person was seen being treated by medics at the scene.

Witnesses say the car was speeding east on Rockbridge Road when it lost control coming down the hill, crashing at the corner of S. Deshon Road.

The driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County crashed into a power pole on Feb. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The nearly 12-mile high-speed chase started at The Mall at Stonecrest. Trooper says they spotted the vehicle leaving and were able to confirm suspects wanted for numerous car break-ins were inside. That is when troopers say they pulled the vehicle over.

Handcuffs were being placed on the four occupants, when troopers say the driver ran back to the car and speed from the scene.

Troopers pursued the driver, who eventually crashed into the power pole.

The driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County crashed into a power pole on Feb. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

The driver was taken into custody following the crash.

The names of the four suspects and their exact charges have not been released.

The crash and the car break-ins remain under investigation.