Driver charged with DUI crashed into pole, car in Cartersville, police say

Police in Cartersville arrested an allegedly intoxicated 25-year-old woman, who crashed into a utility pole and another car trying to evade police.

Police said they saw a driver weaving erratically and tried to stop the car on Cassville Road and Aubrey Street.

The driver continued driver toward Cherokee Avenue where it struck a utility pole, police said.

The car continued until it hit another car on N Tennessee Street and was disabled, police said.

The driver, 25-year-old Kaylie Chambers, was arrested and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, DUI and other traffic violations.