Driver charged after car goes off road on Hill Street following chase

A driver, who was revealed to be wanted on charges in coastal Georgia, is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in Atlanta.

The incident started around 4 p.m. and ended off of Hill Street.

According to Atlanta police, a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation on I-75/85 connector to I-20. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and the prusuit began. Police say the driver drove in a reckless manner and lost control as he passed Hill Street and left the roadway, coming to a stop. The driver surrendered to the trooper, and he was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Messiah Kayvon Hinson. Two firearms, one of which was a rifle reported stolen, were found in his possession, according to APD.



Police say Hinson is a convicted felon and had a warrant from Glynn County. He was charged with diving through the gore, felony fleeing, reckless driving, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hinson was injured when his car left the roadway and taken to the hospital.