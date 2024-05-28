Driver accused of sideswiping Marietta Police car identified

Marietta police have identified the driver they said sideswiped one of their patrol vehicles and kept moving almost two weeks ago.

On May 19, police said Artavian Leon Brown, 32, of Marietta, crashed into their parked cruiser on I-75 at around 2:40 a.m., drove off and then proceeded to remove the license plate from his Lexus SUV.

Brown was charged with the following felony and eight misdemeanors related to the crash:

Criminal Interference with Government Property (F)

Hit and Run (M)

Failure to Move Over (M)

Headlight violation (M)

Obstruction / Hindering Law Enforcement (M)

Too Fast For Conditions (M)

Improper Lane Change (M)

Reckless Driving (M)

Improper Display of License Plate (M)

The suspect has not been arrested yet. Anyone with information about his location is urged to call MPD STEP Investigator C. Roper at 770-794-5357.