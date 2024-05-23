Have you seen this vehicle? Marietta police officers sideswiped on I-75

On May 19, two Marietta police officers were working a crash on I-75 Northbound near Delk Road around 2:40 a.m. when a passing motorist struck the side of their parked car.

The officers were inside the police cruiser with emergency lights activated when it happened. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment, but they were not seriously injured.

The driver responsible for the crash continued driving, leaving the scene and the disabled cruiser behind. Responding officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the driver that morning.

Through the use of advanced technology and assistance from the Cobb County Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), authorities have identified the vehicle as a white Lexus SUV. The vehicle was last spotted in Gwinnett County near Beaver Ruin Road, hours after the collision.

The Marietta Police Department is now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and identifying the driver involved in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is urged to contact Marietta Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Investigator C. Roper at 770-794-5357 or via email at croper@mariettaga.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).