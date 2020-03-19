Drive-through adoptions at local animal shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

The spread of coronavirus is not only impacting grocery stores and local businesses but also animals in need of forever homes.

Lifeline Animal Project has started a new method to keep people who may be interested in adopting or fostering safe.

It's called drive-through pet adoption and it's available at all three of Lifeline's locations.

"The first step is setting up an appointment online," Public Relations Director Karen Hirsch said. "Then after finding an animal they're interested in online, they would drive to the respective location and a volunteer or employee would bring the pet to meet the person interested."

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Hirsch says she's seen a decline in adoptions and people fostering animals.

"Our adoptions are slowing down and not operating as usual, so we will be overcrowded unless we get the public's help," Hirsch said.

With 40 to 60 pets coming in each day Hirsch says these animals need you now more than ever.

"Bring home a forever best friend or foster an animal to keep you company during this time," Hirsch said. "These are Atlanta's animals and we need to help them out."

Lifeline Animal Project is waiving adoption fees which include spay/neuter, microchips and shots until the end of day on Friday March 20th.

For more information: https://www.lifelineanimal.org/