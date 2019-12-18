'Drive sober or get pulled over,' Georgia troopers warn this holiday season

“Drink” and “be merry” are the top two activities expected at many holiday parties set to get underway and law enforcement wants you to keep this message in mind: “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

It's the only warning Georgia State Patrol troopers will give as they start their “Holiday DUI Enforcement” campaign.

Wednesday, a sea of law enforcement officers lined up in full force at Stone Mountain Park to show support for their zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drinking and driving.

Authorities report more than 10,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes last year.

Unfortunately, Christmas is one of the times of the year when they see those numbers spike.