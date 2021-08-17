Dragon Con to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend

article

The organizers of Dragon Con, the Southeast’s largest multi-media and pop culture convention, announced this week it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the convention. The decision comes as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed one million in Georgia.

Organizers said anyone who is picking up their badges to attend must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to arriving.

"From the start, we have committed to hosting a convention that would help protect our fans from the spread of COVID while staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable," said convention co-chair Rachel Reeves. "As the number of COVID-related cases continues to climb, it becomes clear that we need to update our health and safety protocols in order to keep that commitment."

Earlier in the summer, organizers announced the annual Downtown Atlanta convention would be "modified and scaled back" with more emphasis on social distancing, cleaning panel rooms, and most noticeably, not allow the public to view the annual parade in-person. The parade will still be televised locally and will be available on the convention subscription-based DCTV, its YouTube page, and other social media.

Masks will be required at all times in the venues, seating will be cut to two-thirds capacity in all rooms, and other changes will be made to reduce overall crowd sizes.

In addition, several traditional events in the Kids Track will be canceled due to children under 12 not being approved to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The convention also will not be selling single-day membership passes for Saturday, traditionally its biggest day in attendance. One-day passes will still be available for Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Memberships also will not be sold at the convention, but online. The badges will still be picked up in person.

Organizers said they expect half the usual turnout with a predicted 40,000 to be in attendance this year compared to 2019 when more than 85,000 joined.

Last year’s convention went completely virtual, but the 2019 Labor Day weekend drew more than 82,000 guests. The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau estimated the 2019 event had close to $80 million direct impact on Atlanta's economy with another $110,000 raised for area charities.

This year’s convention is expected to feature such stars as Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper of "Doctor Who," Tricia Helfer, Edward James Olmos, Mary Mcdonnell, James Callis, James Bamber, Michael Trucco of "Battlestar Galactica," Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis of the "Harry Potter" franchise, Maurice Lamarche, Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tres Macneille of "Animaniacs," Alex Kingston, Anthony Rapp, Zachary Levi, Felicia Day, pro-wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page, ," voice acting legend Jim Cummings, comic book legend Chis Claremont, and of course William Shatner.

It will also feature actors from such works as "American Gods," "Arrow," "Duke Nukem," "The Mangalorean," "Overwatch," "Star Trek: Discovery," "Supernatural," "Steven Universe," "Smallville," "Supergirl," "The Walking Dead," and more.

This year’s guests of honor include artist William Stout and writer John Scalzi.

For more information on the changes made to Dragon Con, its lineup, and how to become an in-person or virtual member visit dragoncon.org/updates.

