Dozens in Atlanta gather to honor March on Washington

Dozens of people gathered Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta in honor of the March on Washington in Washington, D.C.

They got the chance to listen to Dr. King's famous "I Have A Dream" speech inside the park's theater room.

A number of guest speakers also shared their personal experiences of participating in the civil rights movement.

One pastor says his church traveled from Louisiana to pay their respects to Dr. King.

Guests also got the chance to go inside Ebenezer Baptist Church where Dr. King delivered his first speech.