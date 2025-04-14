Downtown Connector reopened after multicar crash involving semi-truck
The scene after the crash on the Downtown Connector. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - All lanes are back open after a frightening crash on the Downtown Connector overnight.
Police say debris was scattered on both sides of the interstate after the crash.
What we know:
Officials say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and 85 near Fulton Street.
FOX 5 cameras spotted at least one wrecked pickup truck.
According to police, a truck carrying Slim Jims was going southbound, hit a few poles and flipped over, causing multiple crashes and sending light poles falling onto the north side of the interstate.
An officer at the scene told FOX 5 it was a miracle that nobody was seriously injured.
The lanes reopened hours later after crews were able to clean the debris.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
It is not clear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from interviews at the scene by the FOX 5 crew.