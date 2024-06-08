Gunman opens fire into Downtown Augusta crowd

article

The GBI is now investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Augusta early Saturday morning.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting at around 1:13 a.m. in the 10th block of Broad Street.

Deputies said a man with an assault rifle opened fire into the crowd, striking an unknown amount of people. At least one person has been reported injured so far.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: WXFG FOX54 Augusta)

Deputies said they returned fire and hit the suspected gunman. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate, as is standard protocol any time a Georgia officer discharges their weapon.

(Credit: WXFG FOX54 Augusta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working on learning more about this incident. There is a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

