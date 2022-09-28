Police: Man attacked Best Buy employee during argument over sale

article

Douglasville police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a Best Buy employee during an argument over a sale.

Police shared a photo taken by surveillance cameras of the man, who they say is wanted for simple battery.

According to investigators, the incident started on Sept. 19 when the man got into an argument over the sale of a product at the Best Buy on Douglas Boulevard.

During the argument, police say the man hit the sales associate in the face.

If you know the identity of the suspect, call Douglasville police investigators at 678-293-1831.