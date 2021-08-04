Douglas County residents protest school district's recent mask requirement

article

Douglas County School System stakeholders are making their frustration with new COVID-19 protocols known to district leaders. A group of protestors gathered outside the Douglas County Board of Education office on Wednesday, the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.

In an open letter to parents and guardians of students on Tuesday, Douglas County School System Superintendent Trent North announced a face-covering requirement in school buildings and on buses in response to high transmission of COVID-19 and an increased rate of hospitalization.

Protestors chanted, "No mask, no fear."

People drove by protestors honking horns.

Douglas County residents protest new face covering protocols in Douglas County School System buildings. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Casey Langston, whose son started kindergarten Wednesday, said she doesn't believe masks work and saw unmasked children in the school when she dropped him off.

She believes it should be a parents' choice to wear masks. She said she'd find a new school for her child if face coverings remain mandatory.

"My son has never worn a mask and that is not anything my family will do," Langston said.

Another Douglas County parent said she wants to be a voice for students and teacher who she feels are ignored by district leaders.

"I do not believe masks work, I think they believe masks work," she said, referring to district leaders. "COVID went through the school last year with masks. Strep throat went through the school with masks. You had them sitting six feet apart and masks last year and things still went through the school."

