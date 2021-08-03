Douglas County School System to require face coverings in buildings and on buses

At a recent Board of Education meeting, Douglas County School System determined it will require face coverings for students, staff and visitors in district buildings and buses for the upcoming school year.

In an open letter to parents and guardians, Douglas County School System Superintendent Trent North said the move is in response to high transmission of COVID-19 and an increased rate of hospitalization.

North said the district could lift its face-covering requirement if local case data shows lower transmission.

"We will continue to provide our students, staff, and families with opportunities to receive vaccinations onsite at our schools," North said in his letter. "We encourage our families to take advantage of these opportunities. By increasing vaccination rates and lowering the number of COVID cases, we hope to go back to 'school as normal.'"

Students have the option to change to online learning by making an online request by Aug. 6. Students must commit to online or in-person instruction through the entire first semester on December 17.

Some metro Atlanta districts are requiring masks in all school buildings at all times, including Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Clayton County Public Schools and DeKalb County School District.

