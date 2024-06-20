Douglas County Republican chairman badly injured in crash, officials say

A fundraiser has been set up to help the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party after party officials say he was hospitalized in a car crash.

The Georgia Republican Party shared a GoFundMe for Will Jones on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

According to the GoFundMe page, Jones was leaving a political event on Tuesday when a drunk driver going the wrong way crashed head-on into his vehicle.

Jones shattered his pelvis, both hips, and an ankle in the crash. He is expected to have five to eight surgeries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta to repair the damage.

"He is in pain, but he is a strong man. We are so unbelievably grateful he is here with us. We are praying for William to make it through his recovery, and he will with his faith and strength in our Lord," the fundraiser's organizer wrote.

The page has already raised over $7,000 of the $10,000 goal to help Jones with his medical expenses.