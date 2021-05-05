Douglas County park, road closed due to flooding

article

A Douglas County park remained closed go motor vehicle traffic on Wednesday after two days of heavy rain left the property flooded.

County officials released photos of the flooding on Wednesday afternoon.

Mt. Vernon Road at Woodrow Wilson Park was closed because of the flooding.

"This is the only reported road and park closure we have in Douglas County as a result of flooding," Communications Director Rick Martin said. "It usually takes a couple of days for the water to recede and then the road will need to be inspected by our Transportation Department for safety."

Officials warn drivers to not try to drive through flooded roadways.

