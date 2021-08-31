Douglas County offering hazard pay, vaccine incentives to employees

Douglas County is offering hazard pay to its employees who have been working since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county also announced vaccine incentives.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night approved two measures that provide one-time "hazard pay" to employees who continue to serve the public during the pandemic and another that gives a one-time monetary incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 in hazard pay while part-time employees are due $500. The county says hazard pay is granted to employees dealing with physical hardships or discomfort on a regular basis, per county policy.

Employees that can prove they're fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are eligible to receive a $250 gift card.

"We have had a number of positive cases in our various County departments, and despite the setbacks and at times uncomfortable situations, these employees have continued to come back to serve the people of this great County," County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones said in a statement. "This is our way of showing them our gratitude."

Douglas County reported 44% of residents have had one dose and 38% are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The county used American Rescue Plan funds for the pay and incentives, officials said.

