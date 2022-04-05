Douglas County missing teen believed to be in Cobb County area, deputies say

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

Sade Alston, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Villa Rica, Georgia on March 23, 2022. The young woman is believed to be in the Cobb County area.

Alston is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Please contact Inv. Nicole Roper with any information at 678-486-1307 or nroper@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.