Diabetic man missing in Douglas County

Have you seen Hossain? The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man who they say is also diabetic.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Hossain Tariq Khan was last seen just after midnight on Saturday on Greystone Lane in Douglasville.

Khan is 35-years-old. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Khan may be driving a 2012 black BMW sedan.

Officials said he is bipolar and diabetic, but is not taking any medication.

If you see him or know where he might be, please call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-949-5656.