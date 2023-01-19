Doraville traffic stop escalates to officer-involved shooting, officials say

article

A Doraville Police Department officer was involved in a shooting during a traffic stop on Thursday morning, officials said.

No officers were injured and DeKalb County EMS paramedics took the suspect to a hospital, officials said. The suspect's condition is unknown.

According to a statement from the city, the shooting happened at around 11:49 a.m. on DeKalb Technology Parkway.

Law enforcement at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Doraville on Jan. 19, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

It's not clear what caused the situation to escalate to gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation.

