Doraville police chief rides 250 miles to honor fallen officers

Doraville's chief of police joined thousands of other law enforcement officers for a 250-mile bike ride. The Police Unity Tour honors fallen officers.

Police Chief Chuck Atkinson calls it a humbling and rewarding experience. He says he does it to honor the lives of those who died in the line of duty.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice for everything, for the community, so it's important to me that they're always remembered," said Chief Atkinson.

It's a tough ride, and when Chief Atkinson needs some motivation he looks at the memory bands on his wrists.

"You remember why you're doing it, and you dig down a little bit more and pull yourself through it," said Chief Atkinson.

Current and former law enforcement as well as survivors, family members of fallen officers, take part in the ride. Different groups start in different parts of the country and they all finish at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

"There's over 23,000 names on the wall in Washington D.C. and all of them have a story. We have three in the city of Doraville whose names are on that wall, and it's on us at this department to make sure they're never forgotten," said Chief Atkinson.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Doraville's chief of police joined thousands of other law enforcement officers for The Police Unity Tour, a 250-mile bike ride honoring fallen officers. (FOX 5)

The following evening there's a candlelight vigil. The 500 names that will be added to the wall this year are read. Those include 24 from Georgia.

The Police Unity Tour raises money for the Memorial Wall. In 2022 more than $2 million was raised.