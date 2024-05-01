11 arrested in drug, firearm busts at DeKalb County gas stations, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have made several felony arrests after a recent bust that targeted four local gas stations and convenience stores.
The bust happened Monday at two Chevrons on Redan Road and Candler Road, a Texaco on Memorial Drive, and a Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway.
Police say they received several reports of narcotic sales and firearm offenses at the locations.
In all, officials say 11 people were arrested.
Investigators seized nine firearms - three of which they say were stolen - marijuana, crack cocaine, and an amount of cash.
Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved or what charges they may be facing.