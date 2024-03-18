Massive donation helps Atlanta music project upgrade pianos

An organization focused on bringing music to hundreds of kids in underserved areas in Atlanta just made a big upgrade to their instruments.

The Atlanta Music Project started in 2010, and this year, the students are playing on Steinway pianos thanks to some major donations.

"They're built to certain specs. They're handmade. It takes one year to make a grand like this - nine months to make an upright. They're known for their color, their tone, their durability, the construction of the piano - there's nothing like it," Alice Tillman said.

Tillman is the institutional director at Steinway Pianos of Atlanta. She started working with the Atlanta Music Project, or AMP, more than two years ago when she met with one of the founders.

"When I told him pricing and all that, he closes his laptop and goes, 'Well, we don't have money,'" she recalled.

But this past fall, AMP received more than $4 million in donations. The money helped them finally purchase the grand piano and four smaller Steinway and Sons Boston pianos for students to practice on.

"We're so grateful for that because we believe in giving students the best. Regardless of what neighborhoods we serve or what areas we're in, every student has the ability to thrive and to excel if just given the opportunity and the proper resources," Aisha Moody said.

Moody helped found the Atlanta Music Project, and she's also the chief program officer. She says this kind of donation will help students for years.

"What I anticipate is because of these recent donations and because of the outpouring of support we've received, there will be more and more young people who will be able to benefit from what AMP has to offer," she told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

The organization serves more than 700 students from first through 12th grades and then offers more college and career support.

"Yeah, yeah, it's pretty busy around here. We go into neighborhoods where there are not a lot of high-quality youth orchestras and choirs, and we basically build out those programs. We provide everything necessary. We give the instruments necessary to classes, performance opportunities to provide the teaching artists, and at no cost to the families that we serve," Moody said.

Now AMP is one of only two Steinway Select schools in the state. Students recently had their inaugural concert with the pianos, featuring a Steinway artist. Giving them access to some of the nicest instruments crafted, helping them realize their full potential, and changing their lives.

"Through that process, you're able to see a young person come in not really knowing what they wanted to do and coming out as an established musician ready to take on the world - the music world that is," Moody said.

Atlanta Music Project recently opened up applications for their summer program. You can find more information here.

