Man killed Sunday afternoon on Landrum Drive in SW Atlanta

A man was killed Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW near Childress Drive SW in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Zone 4 officers responded to a person shot call at approximately 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information was provided about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a possible suspect.