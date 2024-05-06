Truck fire spreads to 2 DeKalb County homes

article

DeKalb County firefighters spent part of Sunday night battling a house fire near Lithonia High School.

Officials say the fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the home on the 2300 block of Rambling Way.

According to DeKalb County Fire, a pickup truck burst into flames, which spread to the two-story house and a nearby home.

Crews quickly put out the fire before it continued to spread.

Two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.