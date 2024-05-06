1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Marietta Street NW, Atlanta police say

article

One man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting early Monday in the 900 block of Marietta Street NW near 8th Street NW.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call around 1:20 a.m. May 6. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Grady EMS transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

When officers checked an apartment near where the man was found, they found another man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the incidents appear to be related. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information was provided about the victims or possible suspects.