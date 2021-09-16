Donald Trump Jr. to be in Metro Atlanta next week

Next week, Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit Cobb County for a political event in support of a Republican candidate for Georgia's Lieutenant Governor.

In a news release sent to FOX 5, Trump Jr. will join Lt. Governor candidate Burt Jones on September 22 at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

According to the campaign, the event will "discuss the future of the state and country as well as Don's new book, Liberal Privilege."

Ticketing or RSVP information was not immediately made available.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in May he will not seek a second term.

Jones in Republican state senator from Jackson and announced his campaign for Georgia Lieutenant Governor in August.

In his campaign announcement, Sen. Burt Jones said he is running on a conservative platform of reducing regulations and state taxes, cracking down on crime, and restoring confidence in elections.

