Former President Donald Trump traveling to Atlanta for fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Atlanta this week.

The 45th president is set to arrive in Atlanta for a fundraiser on Wednesday as he continues his campaign to return to the White House.

While details have not officially been released, the Georgia Recorder reports that Trump will take part in a fundraiser luncheon with local business leaders and supporters.

Expected attendees include former U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and Georgia Aquarium, Tommy Bagwell, a prominent figure in the poultry industry, Don Leebern III, known for his involvement in the beverage sector, and Bill White, an advocate for Buckhead.

The Georgia Recorder reports that attendance at the fundraiser is priced at $6,600, with an additional $25,000 fee per couple for a photo opportunity with the former president.

This is Trump's second visit to Georgia in a little more than a month. On March 9, he and President Joe Biden hosted dueling rallies in the state ahead of winning their respective primaries.

Recently, the former president asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to dismiss the Fulton County election interference case on the grounds of free speech.

The indictment issued in August by a Fulton County grand jury accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the Republican incumbent narrowly lost the state to Biden. Trump’s attorneys argued that all the charges against him involved political speech that is protected even if the speech ends up being false.

But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote that at this pretrial stage he must consider the language of the indictment in a light favorable to the prosecution. The charges do not suggest that Trump and the others are being prosecuted simply for making false statements but rather that they acted willfully and knowingly to harm the government, he wrote.

Trump and his co-defendants have filed a new request asking McAfee to reexamine his dismissal.