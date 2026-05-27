World Cup Atlanta: What to know about matches in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta will host eight FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, including a semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with officials expecting more than $500 million in economic impact. Centennial Olympic Park will host a free FIFA Fan Festival featuring watch parties, concerts, cultural events and interactive attractions throughout the tournament. Visitors are expected to fill downtown, Midtown and Buckhead hotels while exploring Atlanta attractions, nightlife, restaurants and entertainment districts during the World Cup.



Atlanta is getting ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors as the city hosts eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a semifinal matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The tournament, which runs from June 11 through July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged, expanding from 32 national teams to 48. Atlanta is one of 11 American host cities selected for the international event.

City leaders say the competition will bring major economic activity, international tourism and worldwide attention to metro Atlanta. Organizers estimate the event could generate more than $500 million in economic impact for the region.

Match schedule in Atlanta

Atlanta’s matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which FIFA will temporarily call "Atlanta Stadium" during the tournament.

The venue, home to Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, can hold about 75,000 fans during World Cup matches.

Atlanta’s World Cup schedule includes:

June 15: Spain vs. Cabo Verde

June 18: Czechia vs. South Africa

June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti

June 27: Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan

July 1: Round of 32 match

July 7: Round of 16 match

July 15: Semifinal match

Officials expect the semifinal to be one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in the city.

Downtown fan festival

A major centerpiece of the tournament in Atlanta will be the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park. Organizers say the festival will be free and open to the public.

The event is scheduled to operate from June 11 through July 15 and will feature giant match viewing screens, concerts, cultural performances, fan games and interactive exhibits.

Festival organizers also plan to divide the park into themed sections dedicated to live entertainment, youth activities, virtual reality experiences and local food vendors.

Fans without tickets will still be able to take part in many of the activities downtown through watch parties, outdoor gatherings and entertainment events surrounding the tournament.

Transportation and getting around

Local officials are encouraging visitors to rely heavily on public transportation during the World Cup because of expected traffic congestion downtown.

MARTA will increase rail and bus service throughout the tournament, connecting fans to downtown, Midtown, Buckhead and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The nearest MARTA stations to Mercedes-Benz Stadium are GWCC/CNN Center Station and Vine City Station.

World Cup Atlanta traffic guide, parking rules and MARTA hacks

Officials are also promoting walking and biking routes through the Centennial Park District and the Atlanta Beltline as alternatives to driving.

Drivers can expect expensive parking near the stadium, with some official lots charging close to $100.

Hotels and accommodations

Visitors are expected to spread across several popular Atlanta neighborhoods during the tournament, including downtown, Midtown and Buckhead.

Downtown Atlanta offers the closest access to matches and fan events, while Midtown is expected to attract visitors looking for nightlife, concerts and restaurants after games. Buckhead will likely appeal to travelers searching for luxury hotels and upscale shopping.

World Cup Atlanta hotel and motel guide: Where to stay

Tourism analysts say hotel demand and short-term rental bookings have increased sharply ahead of the tournament, although Atlanta hotel prices remain lower than many other host cities.

Things to do near the stadium

Many of Atlanta’s most popular attractions are located within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park.

Visitors can explore Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and College Football Hall of Fame while staying downtown.

Other destinations expected to draw World Cup crowds include SkyView Atlanta, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and Ponce City Market.

Concerts and nightlife are also expected to play a major role during the tournament, especially around downtown, Midtown and the Beltline.

Restaurants and nightlife

Downtown Atlanta restaurants and bars are preparing for a major influx of international visitors during the tournament.

Popular spots near the stadium include Der Biergarten, Paschal's, Busy Bee Cafe, No Mas! Cantina, The Varsity, and Sidebar.

Fans looking for skyline views and nightlife can visit SkyLounge at the Glenn Hotel, The Roof at Ponce City Market, Joystick Gamebar and Johnny's Hideaway in Buckhead.

City leaders say Atlanta’s diverse international communities, food scene and hospitality industry are expected to be central parts of the World Cup experience.

Officials also believe the tournament could leave a long-term impact on soccer participation and tourism in Georgia after the final match is played.