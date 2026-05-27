World Cup Atlanta hotel and motel guide: Where to stay

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The Brief Atlanta offers hotel options for every budget during the FIFA World Cup, from affordable downtown stays to luxury Buckhead resorts near nightlife and shopping. Fans attending matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are encouraged to book early as hotel prices and demand are expected to surge closer to tournament dates. Visitors staying near MARTA stations in Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead may avoid heavy traffic and expensive parking during match days.



With Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to host eight FIFA World Cup matches — including knockout-round action — hotels across Atlanta are expected to fill quickly as fans from around the globe arrive in the city.

The good news for visitors is Atlanta offers accommodations for nearly every budget within 10 miles of the stadium, from affordable downtown hotels and trendy Midtown stays to luxury high-rises with skyline views and rooftop bars.

Here’s a guide to some of the best places for World Cup fans to stay during their time in Atlanta.

Budget-friendly hotel options

Fans looking to save money while staying close to the action still have several solid options near downtown Atlanta and MARTA transit lines.

Located downtown within walking distance of the stadium district, The American Hotel gives visitors affordable access to Centennial Olympic Park, restaurants and public transportation. The hotel is also near several fan gathering areas expected to host World Cup crowds.

This budget-conscious downtown option remains popular with sports fans thanks to its proximity to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and nearby attractions. Free breakfast and walkability make it attractive for international travelers trying to keep costs down.

Located just north of downtown, Hyatt Place offers relatively affordable rates while still keeping visitors within a short MARTA ride or rideshare trip from the stadium.

Mid-range hotels near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Visitors wanting upgraded amenities without luxury-level pricing have several highly convenient options.

One of Atlanta’s newest hotels, Signia sits directly beside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and connected to the Georgia World Congress Center. The property features restaurants, bars, a rooftop pool and direct access to major World Cup activities expected around downtown.

Located directly across from the stadium, Reverb caters to younger travelers and music fans with rooftop nightlife, modern rooms and walkable access to matches. The hotel’s RT60 rooftop bar has already become a popular gathering spot before sporting events and concerts.

Popular with families and groups, Embassy Suites offers larger rooms and free breakfast within walking distance of the stadium district.

Connected to State Farm Arena and steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Omni remains one of the most popular sports-event hotels in Atlanta. Fans can easily walk to matches, bars and FIFA fan events throughout downtown.

This stylish boutique hotel blends historic architecture with modern amenities and offers visitors a more local downtown experience close to restaurants, nightlife and MARTA stations.

Located beside Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia Aquarium, this hotel offers easy stadium access while placing fans in the heart of Atlanta’s tourism district.

This newer all-suite property is especially attractive for groups and families attending multiple World Cup matches thanks to larger rooms and included breakfast options.

Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown

Fans wanting to stay in Midtown instead of downtown can find a quieter atmosphere with rooftop lounges, walkable nightlife and easy MARTA access to the stadium.

Luxury hotel options

Fans looking for upscale accommodations and nightlife access will find several luxury hotels within a short drive of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Located downtown, The Ritz-Carlton offers luxury accommodations close to the stadium while placing visitors near Atlanta’s dining and nightlife scene.

One of the city’s premier luxury hotels, the Four Seasons attracts celebrities, athletes and international travelers seeking upscale accommodations and spa amenities.

Situated in Midtown, Loews gives visitors easy access to rooftop bars, Piedmont Park and Atlanta nightlife while remaining less than 10 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Known for rooftop nightlife and modern design, the W offers a more energetic luxury experience for younger World Cup travelers.

Located in Buckhead, the St. Regis delivers five-star luxury, upscale dining and one of Atlanta’s most exclusive hotel experiences. Visitors looking for privacy and luxury amenities are expected to gravitate here during the tournament.

The Waldorf Astoria combines luxury suites, spa services and upscale shopping access in one of Atlanta’s wealthiest districts.

This upscale Buckhead property remains popular with international travelers thanks to spacious rooms, luxury amenities and proximity to Atlanta’s high-end dining scene.

Housed inside a historic high-rise originally designed in the early 1900s, The Candler blends historic Atlanta architecture with modern luxury in the heart of downtown.

This upscale Buckhead hotel places visitors near luxury shopping at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza while still remaining within easy access of downtown Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tips for booking during the World Cup

Atlanta is expected to experience one of the busiest tourism periods in city history during the FIFA World Cup, especially surrounding the eight matches hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Visitors should expect:

Hotel prices to surge closer to match dates

Downtown rooms to sell out first

Higher rideshare pricing around match days

Increased demand for short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO

Fans planning to attend multiple matches may want to stay near MARTA rail stations to avoid traffic and parking issues around the stadium district.

Alternative lodging options

Short-term rentals

Neighborhoods such as Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, Virginia-Highland and Inman Park are expected to become especially popular for Airbnb and vacation rental stays.

These areas offer:

Walkable restaurants and nightlife

Easy access to MARTA

More space for groups

Local neighborhood experiences outside downtown tourist areas

Hostels and shared stays

Budget travelers and international soccer fans may also consider hostels and shared lodging options near downtown and Midtown.

Popular with younger international travelers, this hostel-style option offers a lower-cost stay while keeping visitors near nightlife and transit routes.

Transportation considerations

Fans choosing accommodations farther from downtown should still have relatively easy access to matches thanks to Atlanta’s MARTA rail system.

Best MARTA-connected areas for visitors

Downtown

Midtown

Buckhead

Decatur

Airport district

Using MARTA may help visitors avoid heavy traffic and expensive parking around the stadium on match days.

What type of stay is best for you?

Budget travelers

Best options:

Downtown chain hotels

Airport-area hotels

Hostels

Shared Airbnbs

Families and groups

Best options:

Embassy Suites

Vacation rentals

Midtown hotels with larger rooms

Luxury travelers

Best options:

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta

Loews Atlanta Hotel

Fans focused on nightlife

Best neighborhoods:

Midtown

Old Fourth Ward

Downtown

Buckhead

Fans focused on walking to matches

Best neighborhoods:

Downtown Atlanta

Centennial Olympic Park district

Castleberry Hill

With hotel towers rising across downtown, nightlife districts stretching into Midtown and thousands of short-term rentals available throughout the city, Atlanta is expected to offer World Cup visitors lodging options for nearly every style and budget during the historic tournament.