Atlanta police investigating shooting at Lee Street gas station

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police are investigating a shooting at the BP gas station located at 516 Lee ST SW in Atlanta on May 27, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being shot at a BP gas station in southwest Atlanta. Authorities reported the victim was alert, conscious and breathing while being treated by emergency medics at the scene. Investigators cordoned off the business with police tape, where a bullet hole was spotted in a gray SUV window.



A man was rushed to an area hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. at the BP gas station located on the corner of Lee Street SW and Oak Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find the man had been shot. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was being treated by medics.

FOX 5 crews spotted a bullet hole in the passenger-side window of a gray SUV in the parking lot of the gas station. Police tape surrounded the entire business.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was shot or provided an update on his medical condition after he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not stated what led up to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified, or if anyone has been taken into custody.

It also remains unknown if the gray SUV with the bullet hole belongs to the victim or is connected to the shooter.