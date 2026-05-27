World Cup Atlanta: Where to eat near the stadium

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The Brief Atlanta’s downtown restaurant scene is preparing for an international influx of FIFA World Cup fans with everything from sports bars and Southern staples to global cuisine and rooftop dining near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Popular pregame and watch party destinations expected to draw crowds include Der Biergarten, Hudson Grille, Park Bar and STATS Brewpub, all located within walking distance of the stadium. Visitors can also experience iconic Atlanta food spots like Paschal’s, Busy Bee Cafe, The Varsity and Waffle House, along with international favorites and skyline dining at Polaris and The Sun Dial.



When the FIFA World Cup arrives in Atlanta, thousands of soccer fans from around the globe are expected to flood downtown streets surrounding Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking for places to eat before and after matches.

The good news for visitors is downtown Atlanta offers a little bit of everything — from budget-friendly late-night spots and iconic Southern restaurants to rooftop bars, international cuisine and uniquely Atlanta dining experiences.

Here’s a guide to some of the best places to eat near the stadium for every budget and craving.

Best bars and restaurants near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fans looking to stay within walking distance of the stadium have several popular options nearby.

This German beer hall near Centennial Olympic Park is expected to be a major World Cup gathering spot thanks to its massive selection of beers, communal tables and soccer-friendly atmosphere. Giant pretzels, bratwurst and schnitzel make it a solid pregame stop.

One of downtown’s best-known sports bars, Hudson Grille features dozens of TVs, burgers, wings and plenty of space for fans wanting to watch other matches before heading into the stadium.

Located near Centennial Olympic Park, Park Bar has long been a favorite gathering spot for Atlanta sports fans. Expect packed crowds, cold drinks and classic pub food throughout the tournament.

Known for house-made beer and oversized portions, STATS is one of the most popular pregame destinations near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The restaurant’s large patio and sports-focused atmosphere make it ideal for groups.

Best Southern food in downtown Atlanta

Visitors wanting a true taste of Georgia should plan to try at least one Southern restaurant during their stay.

An Atlanta institution with deep civil rights history, Paschal’s is known for fried chicken, mac and cheese, candied yams and peach cobbler. The restaurant has served everyone from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to modern-day celebrities and politicians.

A short drive from downtown, Busy Bee Cafe is one of Atlanta’s most legendary soul food restaurants. Fried chicken, collard greens and cornbread remain crowd favorites.

This downtown restaurant blends Southern comfort food with modern twists, serving dishes like shrimp and grits, fried lobster tails and Cajun pasta.

Often called "Atlanta’s Dining Room," Mary Mac’s Tea Room has been serving Southern comfort food for decades. Popular menu items include pot roast, tomato pie, fried chicken and peach cobbler served in a classic Southern-style setting.

This upscale Midtown restaurant puts a modern spin on Southern cuisine with dishes like shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes and buttermilk fried chicken. Its polished atmosphere makes it a favorite for both visitors and locals.

Known for inventive takes on soul food, Twisted Soul combines Southern cooking with upscale presentation and craft cocktails. The menu features everything from smoked meats to seafood and elevated comfort dishes.

Best international food options

Because the World Cup brings global fans together, many visitors may also want flavors from around the world.

This Mediterranean restaurant inside Peachtree Center is one of downtown’s hidden gems. Diners rave about the fresh chicken shawarma, hummus and rice bowls.

Known for flavorful Thai street food and quick service, Tyde Tate Kitchen is a convenient stop for fans exploring downtown between matches.

This colorful Mexican restaurant near Castleberry Hill combines vibrant decor with tacos, enchiladas and margaritas in a uniquely Atlanta setting.

Fans searching for Indian food downtown can find curries, naan and tandoori dishes just minutes from the stadium.

Best late-night eats after the match

World Cup matches and celebrations are likely to stretch late into the night, especially with fans from multiple time zones filling the city.

Known for its famous lemon pepper wings and connection to Atlanta nightlife culture, Magic City Kitchen has become one of the city’s most talked-about late-night food spots. The restaurant regularly attracts crowds looking for comfort food after midnight.

No Atlanta food trip is complete without a visit to The Varsity. Famous for chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange drinks, the iconic restaurant is a must-visit for tourists looking for a classic Atlanta experience.

A longtime Midtown favorite, The Vortex is known for oversized burgers, loaded fries and its quirky late-night atmosphere. The restaurant regularly draws crowds after concerts, sporting events and nights out along Peachtree Street.

This downtown hangout combines bar food, drinks and music across multiple levels near Underground Atlanta. Guests can grab late-night bites while enjoying DJs, games and a lively weekend atmosphere.

Open 24 hours and deeply tied to Southern culture, Waffle House is perfect for late-night hash browns, waffles and scattered-smothered-covered conversations after the match.

Known for late-night tacos and margaritas, Rreal Tacos has become a favorite among Atlanta nightlife crowds.

A staple among Midtown nightlife crowds, Woody’s CheeseSteaks serves cheesesteaks, fries and sandwiches late into the evening. The casual counter-service restaurant is a favorite stop after concerts, bars and events nearby.

Most unique food experiences

Visitors looking for something memorable beyond traditional restaurants have several standout options downtown.

Located atop the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Polaris offers panoramic skyline views inside its famous rotating rooftop dining room.

Perched high above downtown Atlanta, The Sun Dial gives visitors sweeping views of the city while dining just minutes from the stadium.

While not downtown, Ponce City Market offers one of Atlanta’s best food hall experiences, featuring everything from burgers and sushi to ramen and desserts under one roof.

With restaurants representing cultures from around the world and food options ranging from budget bites to upscale dining, downtown Atlanta is preparing to showcase more than soccer when the World Cup arrives.