Car break-ins leave Atlanta senior community stressed and fearful

The Brief Seniors say car break-ins at James Allen Jr. Place have happened for months. Victims say thieves caused damage but stole very little. Atlanta Police Department is investigating the break-ins but has not named a suspect.



Several seniors living at James Allen Jr. Place apartments say they have been affected by thieves breaking into cars.

What they're saying:

"Angry and frustrated, but at the same time, what can you do?" said Jerri Harper.

Thieves have broken into Jerri Harper’s car three times.

While the property does have a gate, she believes whoever is responsible keeps finding ways inside.

"I should put a Bible in there to see if they take that," Harper said.

Gregory Alexcraft told FOX 5 his car was broken into twice this week.

"The first time, my alarm went off about 2:50 a.m. I got up, and by the time I got up, he was gone. Left my door open, busted the window — didn’t take anything out of it," he shared.

Alexcraft said the thief left empty-handed both times.

Unfortunately, he said he can’t catch the suspect himself because he is currently battling prostate cancer and struggles to get around.

He also said he can’t afford to repair the damage.

"They want $500 for each case. That’s a deductible of $1,000 I don’t have. I’m on a fixed income."

Some seniors fear they could eventually come face-to-face with the thieves and be unable to defend themselves because firearms are not allowed on the property.

"I haven’t had no sleep in three days. I’m stressed out, very stressed out," Alexcraft said.

FOX 5 spoke to five other break-in victims at the same property.

What we know:

A spokesperson sent FOX 5 the following statement regarding the concerns:

"The property management team at James Allen Jr Place is aware of recent break-in incidents at the property, including the most recent occurrence this morning. We are actively working with the Atlanta Police Department to address this situation.

The property operates an extensive camera system throughout the community as a security measure. Video footage from this morning's incident captured the alleged suspect on camera. This footage has been shared with law enforcement.

Management is also working directly with the APD to increase patrol presence in the area."

According to Atlanta Police, residents reported break-ins at the 55+ community three times this month.

What we don't know:

The agency hadn’t named any suspects in the crimes as of Wednesday.