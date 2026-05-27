Unidentified remains found on Treat Mountain Road

The Brief The body of an unnamed man was discovered Wednesday along a rural road in Haralson County. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the Treat Mountain Road scene. Sheriff's officials assured the community they believe there is no threat to the public.



A death investigation is underway after the remains of an unnamed man were found Wednesday on Treat Mountain Road.

What we know:

Local authorities discovered the remains on Wednesday along Treat Mountain Road. The Haralson County Sheriff's Office immediately secured the area to look for clues.

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and special agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are helping with the case. Sheriff's officials told neighbors they are safe and emphasized that there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man or how he died. Police officials said no further details will be shared right now because the investigation is still in its early stages.