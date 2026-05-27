World Cup Atlanta: Best nightlife options in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta’s nightlife scene is preparing for World Cup crowds with rooftop bars, sports pubs, music venues and late-night hangouts across the city. Downtown spots near Mercedes-Benz Stadium — including STATS Brewpub, Park Bar, SkyLounge and The Tabernacle — are expected to draw large crowds before and after matches. Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, Buckhead, East Atlanta Village and Little 5 Points offer everything from upscale lounges and rooftop bars to indie music venues and nightlife hotspots.



When FIFA World Cup fans leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium after matches, Atlanta’s nightlife scene offers plenty of options that stretch far beyond downtown bars near the stadium.

From rooftop lounges and packed sports bars to live music venues, underground dance clubs and quirky neighborhood hangouts, visitors coming to Atlanta for the World Cup will find nightlife scenes that match nearly every vibe and budget.

Here’s a look at some of the best nightlife districts and destinations around Atlanta during the World Cup.

Downtown Atlanta nightlife near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fans wanting to stay close to the stadium will find downtown packed with sports bars, lounges and entertainment venues expected to stay busy throughout the tournament.

One of the city’s most popular game-day destinations, STATS Brewpub is expected to become a major gathering spot for international soccer fans. Large TVs, rooftop seating and house-made beer make it ideal before and after matches.

A longtime Atlanta sports fan favorite, Park Bar offers a casual downtown atmosphere with drinks, pub food and crowds likely to spill onto nearby sidewalks after major matches.

Fans looking for skyline views and cocktails can head to SkyLounge, a rooftop bar known for its panoramic views of downtown Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This historic concert venue regularly hosts major touring acts and late-night shows just steps from the stadium district.

Midtown Atlanta nightlife

Midtown offers a more upscale nightlife scene filled with rooftop bars, lounges, dance clubs and LGBTQ-friendly nightlife.

A short ride from Midtown, Joystick blends retro arcade games with cocktails and often attracts international visitors and younger nightlife crowds.

Visitors can enjoy skyline views, carnival-style games, drinks and lounges overlooking the city at one of Atlanta’s most Instagram-worthy nightlife spots.

Located across from Piedmont Park, Blake’s is one of Atlanta’s best-known LGBTQ nightlife venues and is expected to be especially busy during the World Cup.

Old Fourth Ward nightlife

Old Fourth Ward has become one of Atlanta’s trendiest nightlife districts thanks to the Atlanta BeltLine, rooftop bars and converted warehouse spaces.

Located directly on the Beltline Eastside Trail, Ladybird is known for large outdoor patios, frozen drinks and energetic crowds.

This Beltline brewery combines rooftop seating, live music and craft beer with views overlooking the Atlanta skyline.

Located atop Ponce City Market, 9 Mile Station offers rooftop dining and cocktails with sweeping city views.

Buckhead nightlife

Buckhead remains Atlanta’s best-known nightlife district for upscale lounges, clubs and late-night entertainment.

This iconic Atlanta nightclub mixes retro music, dancing and celebrity sightings in one of the city’s longest-running nightlife destinations.

Known for luxurious decor and celebrity clientele, The Garden Room has become one of Atlanta’s most photographed nightlife spots.

This upscale speakeasy-style lounge offers craft cocktails, cigars and a hidden-entrance experience popular with visitors.

East Atlanta Village nightlife

East Atlanta Village offers a more alternative, music-driven nightlife scene filled with dive bars, tattoo shops and live music venues.

Part bar, part music venue and part burger joint, The Earl is one of Atlanta’s most respected indie music destinations.

Known for punk, indie and underground performances, 529 delivers a gritty local music experience.

Argosy combines craft cocktails, pizza and one of the neighborhood’s busiest patios.

Little 5 Points nightlife

For visitors looking for Atlanta’s quirky and counterculture side, Little 5 Points remains unmatched.

Famous for giant burgers and its skull-shaped entrance, The Vortex has long been one of Atlanta’s most recognizable nightlife spots.

Star Bar is known for karaoke nights, local bands and affordable drinks inside a gritty rock-and-roll setting.

The historic theater regularly hosts concerts ranging from indie acts to nationally touring musicians.

Whether visitors want rooftop cocktails overlooking the skyline, packed soccer watch parties, underground live music or late-night dancing, Atlanta’s nightlife districts are expected to become major attractions throughout the World Cup.